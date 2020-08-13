  1. Home
PHOTO: Nora Fatehi looks flawless in T Series’ female version of Pachtaoge; Track OUT tomorrow

The female version of Pachtaoge is set to release on T-Series. In a recent still that was shared, Nora Fatehi looks flawless giving you a different take from the original.
After the Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal starrer film Pachtaoge was a success, Bhushan Kumar decided to come up with a female version of the song that is sung by Asees Kaur and music is composed by B Praak. The music video that is set to release tomorrow features Nora Fatehi giving you a very different take from the original. Unlike the original track where the emotions and heartbreak is captured through a story, the female version has been shot and choreographed like an international music video.

While actress Nora Fatehi sets an international benchmark with the forthcoming version, alongside her creativity which makes it even more performance-driven, abstract and metaphorical, Asees’s voice lends the pain and power to it. The music video was directed and choreographed by Rajitdev. Through the choreography, the video depicts love, purity, liberation and heartbreak. It is abstract and subliminal elements portray various elements while one is on a journey of love and heartbreak. This is a step up from the usual storytelling we have in India. 

Here is a still from Pachtaoge Female Version featuring Nora Fatehi:

The still showcases Nora Fatehi looking flawless and divine as ever dressed in white with a red rose in her hand. The music video that has been brilliantly crafted will be released tomorrow, August 14th at 11 AM on T-Series’ YouTube channel

