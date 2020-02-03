PHOTO: Nora Fatehi sets the temperature soaring high as she stuns in a stylish white ensemble

Nora Fatehi matches a pair of silver heels with her stylish white ensemble.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Nora Fatehi is one of the most sizzling divas in Bollywood. With dance as her forte, Nora definitely gives the other B-Town actresses a run for their money. Recently, Nora shone on the screen in the and starrer Street Dancer 3D. Her dance track Garmi has become a rage in the audience and has made way into our playlists. Nora has previously too exhibited her dance moves in a number of foot-tapping numbers such as Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo and more.

Besides her dancing skills, Nora has also got the looks! Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a breathtaking picture of herself in a stylish white gown with a thigh-high front slit. Nora looks alluring in the rich ensemble and we're falling short of words to describe her beauty. The young starlet matched a pair of silver heels with her outfit and opted for neutral-toned makeup. She flaunted her fresh makeup face and styled her hair down. Check it out:

Nora has been making a lot of noise lately. She has been under the spotlight for all the right reasons. Nora is an avid social media lover! The actress is extremely fond of sharing photos and videos of herself on her Instagram handle. She has also put up a number of dance videos. Her dancing skills, fashion choices and candid clicks fetch her a number of likes and comments on social media where people look up to her for some style inspiration and dance moves.

