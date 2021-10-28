This PHOTO with past & present Amitabh Bachchan is a testimony to the actor’s journey in films

Amitabh Bachchan has had a long and prosperous career in the world of films. After garnering a massive fan-following from all over the world with his many classic and memorable acts on the silver screen, Big B now has millions of fans in the virtual world as well. It is no secret that the legendary actor of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, is an avid social media user. Speaking about his internet presence, a few moments back, the actor took to his Instagram space and posted a picture of him playing a piano. However, the picture has two versions of Big B in one frame, making us ponder about his journey in films.

A few moments back, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him trying his hands at the piano. As the present Amitabh Bachchan sat on a chair, clad in a black hoodie, a much younger version of him remained still in a sepia-toned portrait. The portrait is from his early days in films, and is in contrast to the senior Big B we see on celluloid now. The picture with the past and present version of the legendary actor in one frame is quite the testimony to his long career in the film industry.

Sharing the picture on the gram, Amitabh Bachchan captioned it with, “…. the maestro .. at the Piano , which plays by itself .. so just finger sync .. and they in front think it’s me playing .. Life is such a sync !!!”

Take a look:

As soon as Big B shared the picture, fans flooded the actor with love. One fan commented, "Sir you are just awesome! Really adore you alot Love from Lucknow”, while another’s comment read, “Wowww”. A third user said, “Legend Star”.

