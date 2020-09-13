PHOTO: Pregnant Anushka Sharma feels 'experiencing creation of life' is humbling; Virat drops a sweet comment

Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful photo and opened up about "experiencing creation of life." While the actress shared her thoughts, Virat Kohli made our hearts flutter with his adorable comment.

Just a few weeks ago, and Virat Kohli took the internet by surprise when they announced that they were going to become parents soon. The couple took to Instagram and shared a picture of Anushka's baby bump to make the announcement. While Anushka has been keeping her pregnancy journey private, the actress just opened up about the experience of creating a life in her. The actress shared a picture of cradling her baby bump and revealed a few thoughts going on in her mind.

Anushka was seen standing by the shores of a beach while cradling the baby bump and taking it all the sun. Sharing the mesmerising picture, Anushka said, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you." She continued her caption by asking, "When this is not in your control then really what is ?" While the photo has us going "awww", Virat Kohli added a cherry on the icing with his comment.

The Indian cricket team skipper and the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore took to the comments section and wrote, "My whole world in one frame," adding a red heart emoji beside his comment. Check out the photo and the comment below:

Anushka is glowing in this picture and we cannot stop grinning! What do you think of the photo? Let us know in the comments below.

Anuska is currently in the United Arab Emirates to support Virat at the Indian Premier League. A video of the duo cutting a cake with the RCB team members went viral recently. In case you missed it, check it out here: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli exchange peck on cheek & cut cake as they celebrate pregnancy news with RCB

