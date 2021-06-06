  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra enjoys her Sunday afternoon basking in the sun; Rocks blue co ords

Priyanka Chopra shares a wonderful picture on her Instagram relaxing on a Sunday afternoon. Scroll further to see the picture.
47270 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra shares Sunday afternoon selfie PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra enjoys her Sunday afternoon basking in the sun; Rocks blue co ords
  • 11
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra often shares some gorgeous pictures on Instagram. She shares glimpses of behind-the-scenes of her life on her handle for her millions of fans and followers. She recently shared a picture where she is basking in the sun on a Sunday afternoon. Priyanka is rocking her blue co ords as she is looking absolutely gorgeous in the outfit. In the picture, Priyanka is comfortably lying down on the lawn chair wearing a tie-dyed blue ensemble and a bold red lipstick. She shared the picture with the caption, "Sundays.." 

Priyanka has had a lot going on professionally as she released her film ‘The White Tiger’ which also got nominated for an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. She has finished the principal photography from one of her forthcoming ventures ‘Citadel’, which is an American television drama series created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers for a major OTT platform. She recently launched a long-awaited memoir of her life so far called ‘Unfinished’ and garnered a lot of acclaim for her engaging writing and storytelling prowess. She also established a fundraiser to help India fight the battle against COVID 19.

Click here to see the post:

Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects from around the globe in the pipeline. She will be co-starring alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming installment of a blockbuster franchise in The Matrix 4. She will be seen in a romantic comedy called ‘Text For You’ and a project with Mindy Kaling. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra has earlier this year confirmed that her next Hindi film will get a release in 2022.

Also Read| Flashback Friday: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Oscars 2016 gown became one of the most Googled dresses

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

You may like these
Dil Dhadakne Do turns 6: 5 dialogues from Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra’s film about love & life
Newswrap, May 31: Sonu Sood talks about condition of COVID 19 orphans; Priyanka Chopra’s ‘fresh Monday face’
Priyanka Chopra shows off her glowing ‘fresh Monday face’ in her latest sunkissed selfie with doggo Panda
Madhu Chopra lashes out as Priyanka Chopra’s outfit gets compared to Deepika Padukone’s black gown
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Varun on his love life to Priyanka, Kareena’s bond; How KJo made stars open up
Priyanka Chopra procures 422 oxygen cylinders with COVID fundraiser; Increases donation amount to $3 million
Anonymous 3 hours ago

looks like a tranny with too much lipstick

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Our doll is sleeping:)

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Looks like she broke into her mistress' make up collection when she was away and helped herself to a generous amount of lipstick

Anonymous 9 hours ago

She is so weird, obsessed with her looks, such a fake face, looks plastic

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Sooo much plastic!!

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Yuck

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Waste

Anonymous 19 hours ago

so ugly even with that much makeup

Anonymous 19 hours ago

make up ki dukaaan

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Ehhhhhh...where's her nose?

Anonymous 20 hours ago

at the surgeon's office getting a makeover