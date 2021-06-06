PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra enjoys her Sunday afternoon basking in the sun; Rocks blue co ords
Priyanka Chopra often shares some gorgeous pictures on Instagram. She shares glimpses of behind-the-scenes of her life on her handle for her millions of fans and followers. She recently shared a picture where she is basking in the sun on a Sunday afternoon. Priyanka is rocking her blue co ords as she is looking absolutely gorgeous in the outfit. In the picture, Priyanka is comfortably lying down on the lawn chair wearing a tie-dyed blue ensemble and a bold red lipstick. She shared the picture with the caption, "Sundays.."
Priyanka has had a lot going on professionally as she released her film ‘The White Tiger’ which also got nominated for an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. She has finished the principal photography from one of her forthcoming ventures ‘Citadel’, which is an American television drama series created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers for a major OTT platform. She recently launched a long-awaited memoir of her life so far called ‘Unfinished’ and garnered a lot of acclaim for her engaging writing and storytelling prowess. She also established a fundraiser to help India fight the battle against COVID 19.
Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects from around the globe in the pipeline. She will be co-starring alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming installment of a blockbuster franchise in The Matrix 4. She will be seen in a romantic comedy called ‘Text For You’ and a project with Mindy Kaling. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra has earlier this year confirmed that her next Hindi film will get a release in 2022.
