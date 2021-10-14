PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra gets musing on the streets of Spain and her thoughtful advice is all that you need

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been dropping gorgeous photos from her vacay diaries in Spain and well, so far, netizens have been loving it. And once again on Thursday, she left everyone in awe of her gorgeousness as she took over the streets of Spain and clicked a mesmerising photo. Priyanka shared it with her fans and well, in no time, it took over the internet. Previously too, Priyanka had shared photos with her mom Dr Madhu Chopra while spending time sightseeing in Spain.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a mesmerising new photo from the streets of Spain. Along with it, she shared her musings while enjoying her holiday and her words of wisdom could come in handy for all. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "If you’re not moving forward.. you fall back. #musings." In the photo, the Matrix 4 star could be seen clad in a double shaded blue co-ord set with flats. Priyanka left her hair open and was seen carrying a bottle of water.

Take a look:

Previously, Priyanka's photo while posing with her mum in Spain went viral on social media. The global actress is enjoying her time off from the Citadel shoot in Spain. Her photos from her day off on a yacht with her close friends and mum had also left netizens gushing.

On the work front, Priyanka has her hands full with several global projects including Citadel with Richard Madden and Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. Soon, she will also kick off her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The road trip film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. It is backed by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani.

