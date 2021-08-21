PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra glows as she flaunts her unfiltered look; Nick Jonas reacts

Actor has earned success for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood film industries. Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently shooting for her upcoming projects in London, has been keeping her fans updated with her time there. On Friday, the ‘Sky is Pink’ actress posted a stunning selfie on her photo-sharing application. She donned a white outfit and took a beautiful sunkissed selfie. Along with the picture she wrote, “That fresh faced feeling.” Her glowing natural look has left us impressed.

As soon as the international star updated her Instagram handle with a fresh picture, scores of her fans from across the globe bombarded her comment section. One of the social media users wrote, “Perfection”, another said, “Absolutely stunning”. Among others, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas was also impressed by her beautiful selfie. Within minutes of posting her picture, Nick rushed to the comment section and dropped red hearts for her ladylove. Recently, the couple reunited after Nick came down to London on August 03. Since then. the paparazzi have often caught them out and about in the city, going on walks together and dining at restaurants.

To mark the special moment as she reunited with her husband, Priyanka took to her Instagram profile to share an adorable loved-up picture wherein the actress can be seen wrapping Nick Jonas in her arms as the latter enjoys her warm embrace.

Talking about the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the drama movie, The White Tiger alongside, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Citadel in collaboration with Richard Madden. Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix in the pipeline.