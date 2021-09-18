PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma & others shower love on Dia Mirza’s son Avyaan

On Friday, Dia Mirza took to her social media handle and shared the first picture of her son Avyaan. To note, Dia with Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed her first child on July 14, this year. Ever since she announced the wonderful news, fans and followers have been sending best wishes. Now, as the actress shared the first picture, her B-town friends including Jonas, , Neha Dhupia, Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and many others showered love on Avyaan.

In the photo, Dia can be seen carrying the infant in her arms. She added a 'sketch' filter to the photo. The beautiful picture left Priyanka Chopra in complete awe. The actress commented, “God bless your beautiful family Dee”, meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also took to the comment section and wrote, “So much love and blessings to your little one and your family.” Dia’s fans and followers bombarded the post with heart emoticons and blessed the new mommy and her son. “Welcome home baby Avyaan, god bless you… lots of love Dee to you and your family,” Sonali Bendre also commented. Neha, Tahira, Amrita and others also left heart emoticons on the adorable post.

Posting the picture, Dia thanked all the doctors and medical staff who took care of her baby. “We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life. Dr. Hari, Dr.Jui, Dr. Pradeep, Dr.Anish and all the nurses and @suryahospitals under the able leadership of Dr.Awasthi and Dr.Kabra. We will be forever grateful for the care and love you received from all of them. Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home. And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you.”

The actress added, "Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way". Dia also penned a note for parents who "are coping with their premies being in NICU". "love, strength and prayers for you and your little one’s", she added.