PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a ‘Guess’ question for her fans; Check it out

Jonas has been keeping her fans and followers updated with her personal as well as professional life. The actress, in London, is busy completing her projects including the upcoming series Citadel. On Wednesday, ‘The White Tigress’ actress took to her Instagram space and dropped a fun picture along with a “guess” question for her fans. Priyanka asked her followers to guess if she loves summer or not. "Do you think I love summer?" asked Priyanka. Fans were quick to respond to her question. Want to know the results? 85 per cent of them said ‘YES’, while 15 per cent said ‘NO’.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka gave us a glimpse of how she spent summer in the city. The 39-year-old actress dropped a bunch of pictures that featured her having a blast with her cousin Divya Jyoti and friend Cavanaugh James. The "photo dump" also featured Priyanka’s doggos Gino, Panda and Diana. The last picture of the series featured the Sky is Pink actress enjoying a boat ride all by herself. "Photo dump #londonsummer #inbetweenshots #lastfewdays #3prettybestfriends #puppylove," Priyanka wrote in the caption of her post.

In terms of work, Priyanka will next feature in ‘Citadel’, a thriller series. She will be essaying the role of a spy in the show. Apart from that, Priyanka has many projects in the pipeline including ‘Text for You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German box office hit SMS Fur Dich, and will be directed by Jim Strouse. Priyanka has lately been in London, she even launched her autobiography Unfinished from there.

