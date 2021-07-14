PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the mood to 'explore' London on the coolest ride

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo as she went out for a ride in the city. The global star dropped snippets of her trip around the city and left netizens in awe.

Actress Jonas is making the most of her London time while she shoots for her project Citadel. The global star has been dropping glimpses from London on her Instagram handle and her recent selfie is bound to leave you in awe. Chopra-Jonas shared a glimpse of her London exploration trip on the coolest ride ever on Wednesday and gave us a sneak peek of her fun mood. With it, she also shared a glimpse of what all she saw in the city.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a selfie in which we can see her clad in a casual avatar as she ditches her luxury ride for an electric scooter to explore London. She is seen clad in a polka-dotted co-ord set with a pair of crocs as she goes out and about exploring the city. The global star beamed with joy as she flaunted her smile in the selfie. As she went around the city, Priyanka shared a photo of a lamp post with lush green surroundings.

Recently, Priyanka was in the news when she shared a series of stunning photos from a previous visit to her restaurant in New York. She also shared glimpses of her outing with friends in London recently and left fans in awe of her chic all white look. Over the weekend, her Wimbledon outing with Natasha Poonawalla also was the talk of the town. Her stylish look for the matches left everyone impressed.

On the work front, Priyanka has had quite a successful year so far as she was seen in The White Tiger with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She also released her memoir, Unfinished this year. Now, she will be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves and Citadel with Richard Madden.

