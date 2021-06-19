PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals NEW tattoo which is a tribute to her pet dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda

Priyanka Chopra took her love for her dogs one step ahead by paying a heartwarming tribute to them. Check out the details.

Jonas in her own words is a ‘proud mother’ to her pet dogs. The actress regularly treats her fans with mushy pictures of her pets through her personal social media handle. Along with her husband Nick Jonas, she has three adorable dogs - German shepherd Gino, Chihuahua Diana, and Husky named Panda. Although the actress is super busy with all her work responsibilities, she makes sure to shower love on her furry friends on her personal Instagram handles each time she gets some time off her busy schedule.

Now, Priyanka took her love for her dogs one step ahead by paying a heartwarming tribute to them. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her painted nails. The star revealed her brand new tattoo along with it as she penned a short and sweet caption. "Summer nails; summer tattoo #happyfeet,” she wrote under the picture. In the photo, we can see the actress showing off the pretty tattoo of three paws which can be seen located just above her right ankle.

Priyanka has had Diana even before she had met Nick. After marrying the musician, the duo welcomed Gino, which Priyanka gifted Nick on their first wedding anniversary. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the couple adopted their third dog Panda. All three of the dogs have their very own Insta handles, where the actress regularly shares heart melting photos of the whole family. The actress is currently living in the UK along with her dogs.

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Skincare tips given the Desi Girl swears by for a glowing skin

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Share your comment ×