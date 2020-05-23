PHOTO: Ranbir Kapoor aiming toy gun at Rishi Kapoor & posing with Neetu is his childhood captured at its best

A throwback childhood photo of Ranbir Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is doing rounds on social media. In the adorable photo, Ranbir is seen teasing his late father with a toy gun and it is beyond adorable.

Actor suffered a terrible blow when his dad and senior actor, passed away last month after a 2 year battle with cancer. Post his demise, Ranbir was joined by , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Abhishek Bachchan and other members of the Kapoor family during the funeral. Amid this, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also made her way to Mumbai to be with her brother Ranbir and mum Neetu at this time. Often, Riddhima has shared adorable childhood photos of Ranbir, Rishi and Neetu on social media that give us a glimpse of the good old days.

However, several fans too have been sharing childhood photos of Ranbir with his late dad Rishi on social media as a tribute to the senior star. Among them, we stumbled upon an old photo of little Ranbir fooling around and getting playful with his dad Rishi Kapoor. In the childhood photo, we can see little boy Ranbir aiming a toy gun at his late father Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor is also seen in the photo but it is the cute antics between Ranbir and his late father Rishi that stole the show in the childhood click.

Also Read|Throwback: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt flash their widest smiles in a selfie with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan

Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor all can be seen twinning in cool hats as they posed for a cute photo to capture a memory from the Brahmastra actor’s childhood. Not just this, it appeared as if Ranbir was trying to copy one of the villains from dad Rishi Kapoor’s films as he held up a toy gun pointing at his father and a toothpick in his mouth. The cute expression on Ranbir’s face and Rishi Kapoor’s smile at his son’s antics is what leaves you in awe of the childhood capture.

Here's Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood photo with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor:

While fans of late Rishi Kapoor are still recovering from the loss of such a talented actor, his family Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor are trying to cope with the grief. Recently, a 13th day prayer meeting was held at Neetu Kapoor’s house where Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor and others came to pay their last respects to Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir was seen driving to his house with Alia for the prayer meet and photos from inside were shared by Riddhima on social media. In one of the photos, Ranbir can be seen praying with folded hands alongside Riddhima and remembering his late father, Rishi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishi Kapoor was supposed to be a part of ’s The Intern adaptation. He was last seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita and Vedhika. Rishi Kapoor passed away for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, and left everyone in Bollywood in a state of grief.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×