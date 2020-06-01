  1. Home
PHOTO: Ranbir Kapoor showers Varun Dhawan with kisses at THIS star studded Bollywood party; See their bromance

While it may seem like any other picture, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's bromance is definitely the highlight of this photo. Check it out below.
9484 reads Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor is quite the heartthrob of millions of fans in India as well as all over the globe. His films and characters have always struck a chord with the audiences. Apart from bagging great scripts, Ranbir is also loved by his industry friends and his relationship with Alia Bhatt often makes the headlines. Today, we chanced upon this old star studded photo of Bollywood celebs from a party. While it may seem like any other picture, Ranbir and Varun Dhawan's bromance is definitely the highlight of this photo. 

The photo in question is from Akshay Kumar's success party for Rustom which was widely shared on social media at the time. In the picture, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Twinkle Khanna, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoorm Rohit Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are in great spirits and can be seen posing for the camera. While Sonakshi, Akshay can be seen striking a pose, Ranbir can be seen showering Varun Dhawan with a kiss. Their bromance is definitely unmissable and worth a sight. 

Check out the photo below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShraBir (@shrabir.love) on

We're loving this bromance!

On the work front, Varun Dhawan's second film of 2020 -- Coolie No 1 was expected to hit the theatres on May 1. However, all release plans have been derailed due to the coronavirus crisis. As for Ranbir Kapoor, the actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which he will share screen space with girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the first time alongwith Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Sylvia Fiona S (Tamil Christian) is cheap.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Would love to see Ranbir Kapoor & Varun Dhawan together onscreen.

