PHOTO: Ranbir Kapoor showers Varun Dhawan with kisses at THIS star studded Bollywood party; See their bromance

While it may seem like any other picture, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's bromance is definitely the highlight of this photo. Check it out below.

is quite the heartthrob of millions of fans in India as well as all over the globe. His films and characters have always struck a chord with the audiences. Apart from bagging great scripts, Ranbir is also loved by his industry friends and his relationship with often makes the headlines. Today, we chanced upon this old star studded photo of Bollywood celebs from a party. While it may seem like any other picture, Ranbir and 's bromance is definitely the highlight of this photo.

The photo in question is from 's success party for Rustom which was widely shared on social media at the time. In the picture, , , Twinkle Khanna, Jacqueline Fernandez, , Arjun Kapoorm Rohit Dhawan, , Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are in great spirits and can be seen posing for the camera. While Sonakshi, Akshay can be seen striking a pose, Ranbir can be seen showering Varun Dhawan with a kiss. Their bromance is definitely unmissable and worth a sight.

Check out the photo below:

We're loving this bromance!

On the work front, Varun Dhawan's second film of 2020 -- Coolie No 1 was expected to hit the theatres on May 1. However, all release plans have been derailed due to the coronavirus crisis. As for Ranbir Kapoor, the actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which he will share screen space with girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the first time alongwith Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×