PHOTO: Randeep Hooda’s dog Bambi accompanies him for his puja ritual: Sanskari dog alert

Randeep shared an adorable picture along with his pet. In the photo, we can see the actor praying diligently in front of a table with statues of deities.
Actor Randeep Hooda is an avid social media user and never shies away from sharing stuff about his personal life online. The star often treats his massive fan following with pictures of himself. As a proud dog owner, he fills his Instagram feed with pictures of his furry friend. The actor’s fans keep up with all the posts he shares on Insta about his dog Bambi, who seems to have his own fan following on the photo and video sharing platform.

Now, Randeep shared another adorable picture along with his pet. In the photo, we can see the actor praying diligently in front of a table with statues of deities. The actor has his hands folded and eyes shut, while his dog can be seen standing on his hind legs with its paws resting on the table. Sharing the cute picture, Randeep called the dog ‘sanskari’ and even shared a few informative hash tags along with his brief message: "Sanskari dog alert! #Bambi #MondayMotivation #DogsOfInstragam #adoptdontshop."

Fans of the actor couldn’t contain their excitement and showered compliments for Bambi. As they dropped heartwarming comments, even actor Adil Hussain took to the comments section of the post to pen a short yet sweet message for the furry friend: “Aww.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen playing the antagonist in Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor will soon share the big screen with Ileana D'Cruz for the upcoming film UnfairNLovely.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Cute

Anonymous 2 days ago

Cute !