PHOTO: Rani Mukerji wraps up Estonia schedule for ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’
Rani Mukerji has completed the first schedule of her upcoming project ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’. After shooting for about a month, the makers took to official Twitter handle and announced the wrap of the Estonia schedule. The film is reportedly based on a true case back in 2011 when a couple's children were taken by Norway welfare services as they were deemed unfit to raise a child.
It's a wrap in Estonia for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway! Mapping this dynamic journey, and a big thank you to each and every one. #RaniMukerji @ChibberAshima @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #EmmayEntertainment @ZeeStudios_ @kaunsameer #RahulHanda @CubaFilms pic.twitter.com/CJwaYRDyy1
— Emmay Entertainment (@EmmayEntertain) September 21, 2021
The movie was announced on Rani Mukerji's 43rd birthday this year. A few months back, producer Nikkhil Advani spoke to Pinkvilla and mentioned that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will be wrapped up by October. He said, “We had a tremendous amount of research and workshop with Rani Mukerji. We are glad that she will be playing the lead in this great story.” Besides her upcoming project, Rani Mukerji was last seen on the silver screen in Mardaani 2. She has also shot for Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh.
