PHOTO: Rani Mukerji wraps up Estonia schedule for ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’

Rani Mukerji has completed the first schedule of her upcoming project ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’. After shooting for about a month, the makers took to official Twitter handle and announced the wrap of the Estonia schedule. The film is reportedly based on a true case back in 2011 when a couple's children were taken by Norway welfare services as they were deemed unfit to raise a child.

According to reports, the cast was initially supposed to film the venture in Norway. However, a previous report in Midday suggested, getting the Visas for the entire cast and crew of the prep heavy film was getting difficult hence the producers decided to film the project in Estonia. Now, sharing the update, the makers took to the Twitter handle and shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from the sets. In the photo, actress Rani Mukerji can be seen in the center as she poses with the cast. "It's a wrap in Estonia for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway! Mapping this dynamic journey, and a big thank you to each and every one," shared Emmay Entertainment.

It's a wrap in Estonia for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway! Mapping this dynamic journey, and a big thank you to each and every one. #RaniMukerji @ChibberAshima @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #EmmayEntertainment @ZeeStudios_ @kaunsameer #RahulHanda @CubaFilms pic.twitter.com/CJwaYRDyy1 — Emmay Entertainment (@EmmayEntertain) September 21, 2021

The movie was announced on Rani Mukerji's 43rd birthday this year. A few months back, producer Nikkhil Advani spoke to Pinkvilla and mentioned that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will be wrapped up by October. He said, “We had a tremendous amount of research and workshop with Rani Mukerji. We are glad that she will be playing the lead in this great story.” Besides her upcoming project, Rani Mukerji was last seen on the silver screen in Mardaani 2. She has also shot for Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh.