PHOTO: Ranveer Singh cheers for Amitabh Bachchan as the latter recreates iconic ‘Jumma Chumma’ step on KBC

Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and recreated his iconic step from ‘Hum’ as he danced to ‘Jumma Chumma’. Mr. Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures in which he was performing the iconic step. Sharing the pictures, Amitabh wrote, “…. Yeeaaah !! Jumma Chumma on set KBC .. (laughing emojis) .. been a while ..” took to the comments section and cheered for him. “Arre Oh Tigerrrr, meri JAANEMANNNNNN!” Ranveer commented, referring to Amitabh's character in the movie. Suniel Shetty also took to the comment section and shared his love by posting a heart emoticon.

Hum released in 1991 was a blockbuster at the ticket window. The film also starred Govinda and Rajinikanth as Mr. Bachchan’s younger brothers. The venture was directed by Mukul Anand while Anupam Kher and Danny Dengonzpa played the prime antagonists. Sudesh Bhonsle who had sung the song ‘Jumma Chumma’ spoke to Navbharat Times previously and shared his experience of recording the iconic song. He said, “Laxmikant-Pyarelal made me practice a lot for the song. We practised it for 12 days before singing it in front of Big B. When the actor was called over to listen to the song, I sang it without a microphone, and he was so impressed that he asked it to be recorded then and there!”

Sudesh further added, “So we recorded the song right in front of him. It took almost 17 hours before we packed up and by the time we were ready to leave, it was 2 am. During the recording, I drank 25 cups of tea in those 17 hours. I was scared to eat anything, wondering if something goes wrong with my voice. It was such a big song and there were so many people that I did not even feel hungry, to be honest”.

