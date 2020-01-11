PHOTO: Ranveer Singh ups the swag as he clicks selfies with fans in Gujarat ahead of Jayeshbhai Jordaar shoot

Ranveer Singh is currently in Gujarat for the shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The star clicked selfies with his fans in a super cool way and managed to impress all ahead of the shoot.

When it comes to naming a Bollywood star who is known for his cool attitude and swag, only comes to mind. The star of films like Padmaavat, Gully Boy and more has managed to make a place for himself in people’s hearts and often his cool demeanor leaves his followers speechless. Whenever a fan comes to Ranveer for a picture, the Gully Boy star never denies it and adds his charm to it. Speaking of this, Ranveer headed to Gujarat for the shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and at the hotel, his fans greeted him.

Seeing the love from his fans, Ranveer couldn’t help but joined them and clicked selfies with them. Many of Ranveer’s fan shared the selfies on social media and the Gully Boy star’s fan clubs have been sharing them ever since. In one of the photos, Ranveer can be seen posing with a male fan in a cool way. With his arm around his neck, the ‘83 star can be seen making his fan comfortable and is showing off the ‘victory’ sign with his fingers.

In another, Ranveer’s selfie with a female shows off his coolside. Clad in a grey hoodie with black tee and jeans, Ranveer added swag to his look with a pair of oversized sunnies and a cap. The star surely stole the show at the Hotel in Gujarat by clicking selfies with lots of fans present there. Meanwhile, Ranveer will be shooting in Gujarat for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He had headed to the city a day back and was snapped at the airport too.

Update : Ranveer Singh snapped with fans at a hotel in Gujarat #jayeshbhaijordaar pic.twitter.com/GOYCJyHx5a — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) January 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Ranveer shared the first logo of Kabir Khan’s 83 last night and this morning, shared the poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar. In the film, Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev and will be playing his wife, Romi Dev. Produced by Deepika, 83 is helmed by Kabir Khan and is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

