PHOTO: Rhea Kapoor reminisces her Veere Di Wedding days in this post with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam & others

Rhea Kapoor misses her Veere Di Wedding gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania and shares a throwback picture with them.

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, Veere Di Wedding is a buddy comedy that hit the screens on June 1, 2018. After gushing over the bromance in , Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara for ages, Veere Di Wedding is a film that totally belongs to the girls! It is all about girl friendships, their jokes, the bond, the inside jokes, and a perfect bachelorette trip. While the four actresses breathe life into the film, Rhea Kapoor is the brainbox behind it.

Veere Di Wedding is a lot of fun when you watch it with your girl gang and we're sure that the actresses had a blast while shooting for the same. It is the kind of film that makes you want to back your bags, pick up your favourite bikini and head for an all girl's trip with your lady loves right away! While people seldom go all gaga over boyhood days, the film gives you all the girls night out vibe. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania surely had a lot of fun filming for it but producer Rhea Kapoor too had a gala time being a part of all the fun behind the screen.

Recently, she shared a throwback picture reminiscing her Veere Di Wedding days. The picture shows her posing along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania between a shot and it is all things love. The bunch of girls look amazing in the snap and it is definitely beating away our Monday blues. The film revolves around Kalindi who is all set to take the plunge with her boyfriend Rishabh. Skeptical about marriage, she calls it off but realises her love for Rishabh soon after. Amidst all the chaos, her best friends Avni, Sakshi and Meera stand with her like a pillar. Sakshi takes the gang for a trip to Thailand where each of them rediscovers themselves and faces their fears. The film is like a rollercoaster of emotions with fun, laughter, joy, tears, love and everything else.

