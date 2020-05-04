THIS PHOTO of Rishi Kapoor & Neetu twinning while Ranbir Kapoor cuddles up to mom is pure gold

Today, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to social media to share rare and unseen photos of the later actor. Take a look!

breathed his last on April 30, 2020 after he succumbed to his fight against cancer at a hospital in Mumbai. Post his demise, the Kapoor family took to social media to release a statement about RIshi's passing away. The statement read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8.45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

While stood by his family, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not make it to the funeral of her late father as she was stuck in New Delhi and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she didn’t get permission to fly. Therefore, Riddhima Kapoor and her daughter travelled to Mumbai via road. Ever since Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been posting unseen and rare photos of the actor on social media and today, Riddhima Kapoor posted a photo wherein we can see Rishi and Neetu twinning in white and blue while Ranbir Kapoor is cuddled up to his mother and Riddhima stands besides Neetu.

Yesterday, with her kids Ranbir and Ridhima headed to Banganga to submerge Rishi’s ashes and and Ranbir’s best friend Ayaan Mukherji, too, accompanied the family. Prior to this, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor held a prayer meet at their residence and in the photo, Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a turban while Neetu Kapoor posed with his son by a photo of Rishi Kapoor.

Check out Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's rare and unseen photo here:

