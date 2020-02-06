PHOTO: Roadies fame Raghu Ram gets overwhelmed as his son Rhythm turns a month old today; Calls it magical

Raghu Ram shares a loved-up picture with wife Natalie and son Rhythm as his newborn turns a month old.

Roadies fame Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio took the plunge in December 2018. The couple got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony held in Goa. It was some time ago that Raghu Ram revealed that they were expecting their first child and how time flies! Their baby boy Rhythm has turned a month old already. Raghu and Natalie keep posting pictures of their little munchkin on their social media handles but the couple doesn't reveal their baby's face in the photos.

Sharing a loved up picture a while ago, Raghu Ram took to his Instagram handle and expressed his happiness as his baby boy Rhythm turns a month old today. Raghu got overwhelmed as he narrated his experience on fatherhood and wrote, "#BabyRhythm is #1Month old today. Such a small thing occupying such a big space in your heart... Its magic, isn't it? Thank you all for all your love and wishes! We love you too! @nataliediluccio #Family #Love #FloatingGenie"

The picture shows Raghu Ram place a kiss on wifey Natalie's cheek as they embrace their baby boy Rhythm together. Rhythm is tied to mommy Natalie and only his back and head is visible in the picture. The ecstatic couple looks super happy in the picture. The two also headed for a dinner date a few days ago and sharing the picture, Raghu Ram wrote, "#DateNight, Finally!! So kicked about taking this lovely lady out after almost a month! P.S - She's the mother of my child (Still can't believe it)! We've explained to #BabyRhythm all about cooking his own dinner and singing himself to sleep @nataliediluccio #JazzMusic #JazzNight #Love

Also Read: Raghu Ram thanks ex wife Sugandha Garg for clicking adorable photos of him and his baby Rhythm; Take a look

Credits :Instagram

Read More