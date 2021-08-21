PHOTO: Saba Ali Khan showers love on Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh Ali Khan on his half birthday

Kareena Kapoor and ’s son Jeh Ali Khan turned six months old today and aunt Saba Ali Khan is all excited. Saba took to her photo-sharing application and showered love on Jeh on his half-birthday. Sharing a picture of Taimur and Jeh together, she wrote, “Love you….my JAAN” and added some quirky “6 months” stickers on the post. Parents Kareena and Saif welcomed their second baby boy Jeh in February 2021.

Saba Ali Khan is very close to her nephews Taimur and Jeh, and often shares unseen pictures of them on her Instagram. Recently, when Kareena and Saif announced the name of their second son- Jehangir Ali Khan, it started trending on social media. There were mixed reactions from people to his name, and aunt Saba came out in the rescue of the little baby and said “What’s in a name?” She took to her official Instagram stories and shared a collage picture of Kareena carrying her both sons. Saba wrote, “What’s in a name? Long…Live and Let it be. Children are god’s blessings.” According to the reports, the Good Newwz actress revealed the name in her recently launched book on pregnancy.

Currently, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are holidaying in Maldives with their children Taimur and Jeh. Kareena celebrated Saif’s 51st birthday at the exotic location. She posted a family picture from the vacation and wished the actor, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want." In the photo, the family of four was seen chilling by the beach on the loungers.