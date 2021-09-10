PHOTO: Saif Ali Khan captures a cherished moment featuring sisters Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan

The famous Kapoor sisters of Bollywood, Karisma and Kareena share quite a close bond and their pictures on social media are proof. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Karisma posted a stunning picture on her Instagram space featuring her and the Veere Di Wedding actress. The photo, clicked by Saif Ali Khan has a vintage-effect, and shows the two sisters inside an office-like space. While Kareena is seen sitting on a desk, Kareena is standing behind her, as both the Kapoor sisters smile at the camera.

Posting the picture on her Instagram feed, Karisma wrote a sweet caption thanking brother-in-law- Saif for the click. She wrote, “Thanks Saifu for this wonderful memory, can’t wait to put it up love it #family #cherishedmoments #fortunenights #sistersarethebest”. As soon as she shared the picture, fans and followers flooded it with love, and comments. Many dropped red heart and fire emojis. Among many comments from Kareena’s followers, were reactions from Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi, and Kareena and Karisma’s close friend Amrita Arora. While Saba dropped a comment that read, “Beautiful women”, Amrita Arora wrote, “Stunning pic”.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Kareena had taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Saif and their son Taimur. Kareena posted a couple of pictures where the three of them can be seen praying to Ganpati Bappa at their home. The actress also shared a picture showcasing little Taimur’s Ganesh idols that he made with clay. Kareena also wrote a caption that read, “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi”.

Take a look below:

