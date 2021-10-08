PHOTO: Saif Ali Khan wraps up the shoot of ‘Adipurush’

Saif Ali Khan has been the talk of the town ever since he has been roped in for Om Raut directorial ‘Adipurush’. The film also features Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Needless to say, his fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the Nawab of Pataudi on screen again. Well, there’s a piece of good news for Saif’s fans. The actor has finally wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film and pictures of him cutting a cake and celebrating the moment with his team have been doing rounds on the internet.

It was Costume designer Nachiket Barve who took to her official Twitter handle and shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan wrapping up the project. She wrote, “Thank you dear Saif for being such a fantastic collaborator! It’s been amazing!!!” In the film ‘Adipurush’, while Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif will be seen as the lead antagonist Lankesh. Recently, the actor spoke to The Indian Express and said, “I am very excited about the film. I do believe that it will be part of cinematic history. While doing the shoot, it was exhausting also as there was a special costume for the role. So many people are trying to set you clothes, someone is doing the makeup. It sometimes feels that you are a piece of meat infront of the camera.”

Interestingly, 'Adipurush' will mark Saif’s second collaboration with Om after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and he is all praises for the filmmaker. Other than Adipurush, Saif is also working on horror comedy Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez and Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.