THIS PHOTO of Salman Khan enjoying a piggyback ride on Krushna Abhishek’s shoulders deserves your attention

Salman Khan and Krushna Abhishek’s THIS unseen photo as the superstar enjoys a piggyback ride is too cute to be missed.

As we speak, is in quarantine at his Panvel farmhouse with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and others friends and family, and making the most of the quarantine, Salman Khan released a music video for his latest original track, Tere Bina, on his YouTube channel featuring Jacqueline and in the video, which is entirely shot at the farmhouse, has shots of Salman and Jacqueline riding horses and a bike, and cuddling in the sunset and inside a bedroom.

Prior to this, Salman Khan released another song titled Pyaar Corona which had him rap and sing and ask fans to stay indoors and pay heed to the Prime Minister of India. Now, amidst the lockdown, since we don’t get paparazzi photos of the superstar, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Salman Khan and Krushna Abhishek, which was shared by the latter on his Instagram channel. What is amazing is that Salman Khan is seen enjoying a piggyback ride on Krushna’s shoulders, and alongside the photo, Krushna, popularly known as Sapna of The Kapil Sharma Show, wrote, “Found a lovely pic of me and SALMAN bhai. U know I really feel very good when I make him happy as really love him and hv lot of regards for him this is one of my best moment with him @tkss#salmankhan..”

In the photo, Salman Khan is seen wearing an all black attire paired with a cap and moustache and as always, he looks dapper. During an interview that Salman Khan posted on Instagram, he revealed that Tere Bina, which is shot over four days, is his “cheapest production” till date. Also, Salman Khan, in the mock interview at his farmhouse said that during the lockdown, he has learnt a lot and also his biggest learning experience is that three people can very easily shoot a song. “We didn’t need any make-up artist, hair stylist,” he said. On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 co-starring and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Also, even though Salman Khan is at his farmhouse, he is making sure to help the needy people, and therefore, Salman Khan took to social media to share a video wherein he is seen donating daily ration to the villages near his farmhouse. In the said video, we can see carts full of food and other supplies being driven by oxen, and Salman Khan, Jacqueline, Iulia and others queue up outside the farmhouse to transfer the ration to the trucks. Alongside the video, Salman captioned the post as “Thanks for the contribution... thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88…” Recently, Salman Khan urged the people to take up the 'Anna Daan' challenge, and he is making sure that daily workers are being taken care of amidst the lockdown. Earlier he had financially helped 25,000 daily wage workers. Earlier, during an interview, Salman Khan got talking about life in lockdown and how he feels that staying at his farmhouse feels like staying in the Bigg Boss house. “Right now, this place feels like the Bigg Boss house. It’s beautiful here with everyone around because no one is being eliminated, and so, no one is going after anyone,” shared the actor. Also, Salman Khan said that despite the lockdown, he is still working and his mind is working and as soon as this lockdown is over, he knows exactly what he wants to do and how. As per reports, Salman is at his Panvel farmhouse with mom Salma Khan, brother in law Aayush Sharma, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, close friends, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and Waluscha De Sousa.

