RRR: Salman Khan poses for a stunning picture with Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan & Karan Johar

The release of the much-awaited movie RRR starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR is around the corner and the makers are promoting the movie in full swing. On December 19, Salman Khan attended the mega promotional event of RRR in Mumbai. The actor took to his social media handle and gave a glimpse of the event. The actor posed with Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Karan Johar, and SS Rajamouli. In the photograph, Salman was seen donning a green shirt and black trousers, while Karan Johar was seen in traditional attire. Alia Bhatt also opted for a traditional look for the event.

During the event, Salman Khan heaped praises on RRR director SS Rajamouli and said he is the best director in the country. “There is 50% occupancy in Maharashtra, and I hope this one gets 100% occupancy because RRR deserves this sort of release. Karan.. I have an advice. You should not release any film around RRR. Because it will go on and on at box office,” said the actor. He also added, “Charan and NTR.. I have known them much before they became movie stars. They have worked really hard on RRR, look at their physique. Outstanding. And Alia.. I am so happy to see her do a film with these 2 guys and SS Rajamouli. I request all my fans to watch RRR on the big screen.”

Not only this, Salman Khan also announced the sequel of his superhit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the RRR event.

RRR, the highly-awaited period action drama is set to release on January 7, 2022.

