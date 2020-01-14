PHOTO: Salman Khan shares the frame with his newborn niece Ayat; Arpita Khan Sharma feels overwhelmed

Salman Khan shares the frame with his newborn niece Ayat for the first time.

Arpita Khan Sharma and hubby Aayush Sharma welcomed their little girl Ayat on December 27, 2019. As planned earlier, the couple chose 's birthday as the special date for their baby daughter's arrival. Arpita delivered her daughter via c-section. Expressing her love for brother Salman Khan, Arpita gave him the best present ever. Now, Salman Khan has once again become a mamu and has a little partner to celebrate his birthday with.

Just a while ago, Salman visited his sister Arpita Khan Sharma for a bonding session with his niece Ayat. The Dabangg 3 actor shared the frame with his newborn niece for the first time while Arpita shared the pictures on her social media handle and expressed her happiness. The star sibling felt overwhelmed as brother Salman Khan and mom Salma Khan posed with her little daughter. Check out the pictures:

"There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give", read Arpita's caption.

