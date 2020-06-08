PHOTO: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan inspire us to stay fit as they practice yoga at home

Sara Ali Khan shares a great bond with her brother Ibrahim and numerous instances prove the same. Check out a latest video in which both of them are seen doing yoga together.

There is no denying this fact that Sara Ali Khan and make for the coolest sibling duo in the Bollywood film industry. The two of them share a great bond and often hang out together. Most of us surely remember their pictures from Maldives where they went for a vacation earlier this year. Apart from that, Sara and Ibrahim’s frequent hilarious banters the glimpses of which are shared in certain videos always grab our attention on social media.

As we speak of this, Ibrahim Ali Khan has recently shared a picture on Instagram which is sure to dole out major fitness inspiration for many people out there. As we can see in the picture Ibrahim and Sara make the most of their weekend by practicing yoga together. While Ibrahim is seen clad in black lowers, Sara, on the other hand, is wearing multi-coloured athleisure. The adorable part about the picture is that their pet dog Fuffy Singh also accompanies them during the session!

Check out the picture below:

While Sara Ali Khan has already made a place for herself in Bollywood, Ibrahim, on the other hand, is yet to make his entry yet. The star kid has a striking resemblance to his father and fans are eagerly waiting for his debut in the industry. Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen alongside in Coolie No. 1 that has been directed by David Dhawan. She is also a part of Atrangi Re that features and South star Dhanush.

