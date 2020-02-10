PHOTO: Sara Ali Khan can't wait to relish Delhi food as she's set to visit the city for Love Aaj Kal promotion

Sara Ali Khan is daydreaming about food during Love Aaj Kal promotions and it is all of us right now!

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been painting the town red with their promotional outings for their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The Imtiaz Ali directorial made buzz ever since it was announced. First, for the much-awaited onscreen chemistry between rumoured lovebirds Sara and Kartik. Secondly, for Sara Ali Khan following daddy 's footsteps. Saif and starrer Love Aaj Kal was a hit at the box office. Speaking metaphorically, the second installment is much like old wine in a new bottle. The plot of the film remains the same with Sara and Kartik giving a millennial twist to it.

While Kartik and Sara are busy promoting their film, there seems to be something else too on Sara's mind! Recently, she shared a post on her Instagram handle where the actress is daydreaming about food and it is all of us right now. She stands close to a mithai shop and misses Delhi food. Sara also announces that she is all set to head to the country capital for Love Aaj Kal promotions and is craving for 'Chhole Bhature'. Check out her picture:

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is slated for Valentine's Day 2020 release. The film follows the love story of two couples set in different generations. Separated by time, the two stories run parallel to each other and talk about the complexities of modern love. On one hand, Kartik Aaryan is seen as Raghu. On the other, he plays Veer who is madly in love with Sara aka Zoe and together they bring a millennial love story on screen.

