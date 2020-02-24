PHOTO: Sara Ali Khan finds a new fan in the form of Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan recently had a chance meeting with Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra who called himself her newest fan. Check out their picture.

The gorgeous actress Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to her utter beauty and stellar acting performances. Despite being just three movies old, Sara has been able to steal the limelight within a very short span of time. Well, there is no second doubt about this fact that she is currently one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Hindi film industry. Sara also has some interesting projects lined up this year.

As we all know, Sara has a huge fan base and of late, the Love Aaj Kal actress got to meet her newest fan. And the best part is that this new fan happens to be none other than the famous director Punit Malhotra himself who is accredited with movies like Student of the Year 2. He has also shared a picture with Sara on his Instagram handle and praised the gorgeous diva. The two of them had apparently met for some shoot because of which Punit wrote, “Thank you for a fun and mad shoot.”

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Punit Malhotra’s photo below:

The actress looks undeniably pretty in the picture as she dons a pink dress embellished with a black belt. On the professional front, post her stint in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, Sara is currently gearing up for her next movie which is Coolie No. 1. The shooting schedule of the comedy-drama has finally come to an end a few days back in Goa. Sara has been paired up opposite in the much-awaited movie.

