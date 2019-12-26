PHOTO: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan & mom Amrita Singh are giving major family goals as they pose together

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's picture with mom Amrita Singh is sure to give us major family goals. Check it out.

The beautiful and gorgeous Sara Ali Khan made an entry into the world of Bollywood in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath in which she was paired up opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the stunning beauty had already made headlines even before her entry into the filmy world. The same is happening with Sara’s brother who is yet to enter the Bollywood film industry. Ibrahim often grabs the attention of the paparazzi and onlookers whenever he makes a public appearance.

Both Sara and Ibrahim are quite close to their mother Amrita Singh and are often spotted spending time with her. Recently, a picture of Sara and Ibrahim has become viral on social media in which the two of them can be seen posing with mom Amrita. Sara looks gorgeous in an – white bodycon dress while Ibrahim looks dapper in a black full sleeve tee and matching denims. Amrita Singh is seen wearing a cream – coloured salwar suit.

Check out the picture of Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim and mom Amrita Singh below:

Well, there is no doubt about this fact that the three of them are giving us major family goals through this picture. On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has some interesting projects coming up next year. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which is scheduled for Valentines 2020 release. Sara has also been roped in opposite in the movie Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by David Dhawan.

