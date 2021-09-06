PHOTO: Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of a Maldivian sunset as she spends time on the coast

Of late, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been setting the internet on fire with her photos. Sara has always kept an active presence on social media where she often shares glimpses of her life with fans and followers. Be it her many knock-knock jokes, photoshoots, or throwback pictures, her Instagram grid is always full of action. Lately, the actress has been touring a lot and her pictures are making netizens jealous. A few moments back, Sara shared a beautiful click from the Maldives – where she is currently – and it’s all things calm and serene.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a picture from the Maldives. She can be seen standing with her back to the ocean, while golden sunlight sparkles on the water body. The water looks peaceful, and the setting sun is only adding to the beauty of the scene. Sara is donned in a plain white tie-up shirt and black shorts. She has kept her hair loose, as she stares at the camera lens. Along with the picture, Sara put up a thoughtful caption that read, “In the expectation of wonderful things to happen in the future, one doesn’t hear the sound of the wind and sea, the breath and heartbeat this instant.” In no time, Sara’s post was flooded with likes and comments from fans.

Check out Sara’s Instagram post:

Apart from the post, Sara also put up an Instagram story featuring her on the Maldivian coast. In the video, she can be seen sitting and meditating in front of the ocean, as the song Namo Namo from her debut film Kedarnath plays on.

Take a look:

Check out the video HERE.

A few days back, Sara was holidaying in Ladakh and she shared several pictures from the mountains on her Instagram feed, making fans swoon over her.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and has been shot in several locations in India including Agra, New Delhi, and Varanasi. Besides this, the film is being produced by Aanand and Bhushan Kumar. Sara also reportedly is a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan on Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh's divorce: To separate was the best decision to make at the time