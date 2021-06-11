PHOTO: Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans 'safe & healthy' days as he gears up to trim his lockdown beard

As lockdown restrictions have eased in Maharashtra, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to resume the shoot of his forthcoming film Pathan.

The ‘King of Romance' never misses a chance to make his fans gush over his dapper looks. In fact, he is one such celeb whose pictures are loved by masses on social media and often go viral in no time. Scrolling through SRK’s Instagram makes it quite clear that the Raees star loves to capture and share his candid monochrome photos with his fans. As the lockdown restrictions have eased in Mumbai, Shah Rukh is all set to trim off his beard & get back to work.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Dilwale star shared a black and white photo of himself wherein he was seen showing off his lockdown beard and long hair. In his caption, the actor also wished everyone safe and healthy days ahead. Alongside it, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor wrote, “They say time is measured in days, months and beards....Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess...Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy...safe and healthy days and months of work ahead....love u all.”

His post has received much affection from his fans and followers.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor will soon resume shooting for his much-anticipated film Pathan, which also stars and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Siddharth Anand & marks SRK’s comeback to films after a sabbatical of three years.

He was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s directorial Zero, which was released in 2018.

Credits :Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

