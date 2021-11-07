PHOTO: Shilpa Shetty in black jacket and knee high boots looks winter ready; See here

Shilpa Shetty took to social media handle and treated her fans with a glimpse from her vacation. The actress was seen donning a black jacket and knee high boots in her new post. Sharing the picture, Shilpa used the ‘Winter is coming’ song in the backdrop and mentioned the temperature at the place she is. Shilpa wrote, “10 degree celsius” while sharing a boomerang. Earlier today, she had shared a video of her children, son Viaan and daughter Samisha, celebrating Bhai Dhooj. In the video, Viaan and his sister twinned in red and white kurta-pajama on the occasion. Along with the clip, Shilpa wrote, "The bond between siblings can never be explained, but it always leaves me amazed! A very Happy Bhai Dooj to all of you, from Samisha and her Paaji, Viaan-Raj!"

Following the Bhai Dooj celebrations, Shilpa and her children seem to have taken off to Dharamshala, in Himachal Pradesh. On Saturday evening, she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of the snow-capped mountain seen from her flight. She also shared a few pictures from her stay at the holiday destination.

Take a look:

Shilpa has been spending time with her kids lately. The actress went through a tumultuous time in the past few months amid her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in an adult films case. Recently, it was reported that Raj had deleted his social media accounts. He was released on bail a few months ago.

Talking about the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 that released on Disney+Hotstar and also featured Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. She also was a part of the judges' panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Now, she will be seen next on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent.