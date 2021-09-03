PHOTO: Shraddha Kapoor wishes happiest birthday to her ‘Baapu’ Shakti Kapoor with THIS heartwarming selfie

Veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor ringed in another year today on September 3rd. As the actor turns a year older, daughter Shraddha Kapoor wished him with a sweet note and a heartwarming selfie on social media. Shraddha took to Instagram and wished her father, whom she lovingly addresses as ‘Baapu’, the happiest birthday. The ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress posed in front of a mirror with her father, as they twinned in black. While Shakti Kapoor donned a black shirt, Shraddha was seen in a black tee. She can be seen gently placing her head on his shoulder and clicking the photo.

Sharing this adorable selfie, Shraddha captioned it with a sweet birthday wish that read, “Happiest birthday my Baapu”, followed by a purple heart. As soon as she shared the post, it got flooded with likes and comments with birthday wishes. Many users wished Shakti Kapoor on his birthday, while many left heart emojis. The heartwarming bond between the father and daughter duo surely appealed to netizens and fans. A few weeks back, Shraddha had left a heart-touching message for her Baapu, when he had appeared on a television singing reality show. Shakti Kapoor was left teary-eyed.

Take a look at ’s birthday wish:

The father-daughter duo will reportedly be sharing screen space in an upcoming project on an OTT platform. According to a report in India Today, Shakti Kapoor will be reprising his famous character Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna, in his comeback. Apart from this project, Shraddha Kapoor has Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film lined up, where she will feature opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Shraddha also has Nyay: The Justice, Raktdhar, Hiraasat, and Vishal Furia's Nagin in the pipeline.

