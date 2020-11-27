PHOTO: Sidharth Malhotra soaks in the Goan sun as he flaunts a cool new tattoo with swag; Fans call him 'Hero'

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to share a cool photo of himself as he enjoyed the sunshine in Goa. The handsome star left the internet wondering if he got himself permanently inked as he flaunted a cool tattoo on his neck in the latest photo.

Actor is among the popular stars who enjoy a massive fan following on social media. The Marjaavaan star often drops glimpses from his social media handles and treats fans with his photos. Over the past few days, Sidharth has been sharing photos from his Goa shoot. Be it from enjoying the sunset or taking a dip in the sea, his photos have been setting the internet on fire. And today, he dropped a handsome photo of himself as he soaked in the sun in Goa but what caught our attention was his new tattoo.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth dropped a photo where he could be seen sitting by the side of a waterbody. He is seen sporting a ping vest with blue denim in the picture. With a cool pair of glasses, the Kapoor & Sons star completed his OOTD. However, what caught everyone's attention in the cool picture of the handsome star was a cool tattoo on the side of his neck. While fans were not sure if the tattoo was permanent or temporary, many complimented him over it.

Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote, "Everything is clear now.#goadiaries." Recently, he shared a photo where he was seen taking a dip in the sea at sunset. The photo left fans gushing over him. Not just this, his photos from Goa with Diana Penty also went viral on social media recently. Apparently, he and Diana are in the city for a shoot.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's latest photo:

Meanwhile, he was last seen in Marjaavaan with Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. The film managed to impress fans and did fairly well at the box office. Now, he will be seen in Shershaah with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. The film is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra who was the hero of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The film has been directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Dharma Productions. Kiara will be seen playing the role of Dimple Cheema in the biopic. The release date is yet to be announced.

Credits :Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

