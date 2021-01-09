PHOTO: Soha Ali Khan is a proud mom as she shows off daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's drawing skills

Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of her baby girl Inaaya's Naumi Kemmu that has send the internet into a meltdown

It is no secret that the gorgeous Soha Ali Khan is an avid social media user and always ensures to keep her fans posted about her personal and professional front. From sharing a glimpse of her happy moments with her family to treating us to her stunning pictures, the diva never fails to leave us in awe of her and little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The Rang De Basanti actress often shares cute photos of her munchkin that sends the internet into a meltdown.

As we speak of this, the doting mother has treated us with yet another adorable picture of Inaaya that is simply too cute to miss. In the picture, we can see the little girl showing off her drawing skills. Soha’s baby girl is seen wearing a lovely white dress with her back towards the camera as she is busy drawing. Needless to say, little Inaaya looks cute as a button in the picture that is clicked by her proud mother. Sitting on a floor, Inaaya can be seen trying to draw a picture and going by it, seems like she is spending the weekend by turning on her drawing mode.

Take a look at Soha Alia Khan's Instagram post:

On a related note, be it any festivity, Soha never misses to give us a sneak-peek into her family time. Of late, she has been dropping amazing pictures.

On the work front, Soha had made her Bollywood debut with Dil Maange More opposite in 2004 and has given several noteworthy films.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

