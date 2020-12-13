PHOTO: Soha Ali Khan’s ‘Black to basics’ post is adorable as she twins in black with hubby Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share a super-stylish picture of her with hubby Kunal Kemmu. Check it out below.

Soha Ali Khan never misses a chance to entertain her fans and followers on social media; she often shares stunning pictures and videos of her along with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On Sunday, Soha took to her Instagram handle and shared a super-stylish picture of her with hubby Kunal Kemmu. The couple looks super stylish in the picture as they can be seen both dressed in black attires. Soha kept it casual as she left her tresses open and opted for minimal make-up.

While on the other hand, Kunal donned a matching hat and cool shades to amp up his style quotient. While sharing the picture, Soha captioned the post as, “Black to basics with @khemster2.” Earlier, Soha shared a cute picture with her little munchkin Inaaya. In the picture, the mother-daughter can be seen twinning in yellow. They can be seen wearing yellow dresses with Batman print. Soha and Inaaya appeared to be whispering something to each other. While sharing the same, Soha wrote, “Bat girls!” Soha, Kunal and Inaaya’s fans just cannot have enough of the trio.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s latest picture with hubby Kunal Kemmu here:

Soha, who made her Bollywood debut with Dil Maange More opposite in 2004, was shooting for her upcoming project at an outdoor location post lockdown. She was accompanied by her daughter Inaaya.

The actress has shared a series of pictures from the shoot location with baby Inaaya. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Soha’s husband and actor Kunal Kemmu will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

