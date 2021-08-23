PHOTO: Sonam Kapoor is an absolute stunner as she poses in a classy beige gown

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has always been known as someone with a bold and iconic fashion sense. Following this trajectory, Sonam, on Sunday, took to Instagram, and shared a stunning photo of herself with fans and followers. The actress channeled the fashionista and diva inside her and completely aced the glamourous look. In the photo shared by her, Sonam can be seen against a quirky background striking four different poses, and sporting four different and fun expressions in each pose. The ‘Delhi 6’ actress rocked the long beige gown she was donning, with style and panache. The gown in turn compliments her toned body, and accentuates her features and height.

Sonam’s hair and makeup in the photo are totally on point, and they absolutely up her glam look by manifolds. Sharing the picture, Sonam captioned the post with a few lines of the Mick Jagger song. Her caption read, “Dancing in the starlight Swirling in the walls Just like Venus on the ocean The figures on the wall”. As soon as she shared the post, fans and friends showered it with likes and comments. Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis.

While one fan wrote, “Beautiful”, another’s comment read, “Awesome Poses”. ‘Dangal’ actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also left a comment that read, “Lovveeeee”.

Check out Sonam’s aforementioned Instagram post here:

Earlier today, the actress celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her cousins. In an Instagram post shared by aunt, and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, Sonam was seen posing with her cousin Jahaan Kapoor, with a pooja thaali in her hands. She also took to Instagram stories and posted several videos of her flaunting her beautiful traditional Rakhi outfit. She even gave fans a glimpse of a lavish spread on the occasion.