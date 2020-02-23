PHOTO: Sonam Kapoor amps up the makeup game in her latest selfie as she leaves for some unknown destination

Sonam Kapoor has recently shared a selfie on her Instagram handle while on her way to some unknown location. Check out her picture.

If there is one actress in the Hindi film industry who is not only known for her acting prowess but also impeccable style sense, it is definitely . Sonam who made her debut opposite in the movie Saawariya has been able to establish herself as a successful actress in Bollywood within a very short span of time. Over the past few years, the actress has acted in some amazing movies which include Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Sanju, and many others.

Sonam Kapoor is frequently active on social media and often updates her fans with bits and pieces related to her life. Recently, the Zoya Factor actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen sitting inside her car while on her way to some unknown location. Sonam is seen wearing a monochrome outfit consisting of a white shirt and a black coat. Well, of course, as usual, her makeup game was on point!

Check out the latest picture of Sonam Kapoor below:

Once again, the Mausam actress proves that she is a fashionista. If you ask us how then this picture is the perfect proof wherein she can be seen pairing up funky earrings with a casual outfit in which she still manages to look amazing! On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor in which she was roped in opposite popular South actor Dulquer Salmaan. If media reports are to be believed, she is currently preparing for her next project which is the sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

