PHOTO: Sonam Kapoor clicks a no filter selfie but its her new hairstyle that has our attention

Sonam Kapoor has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she displays a new and unique hairstyle. Check out the picture.

is known for her beauty, elegance and unique style statements. Well, we cannot deny the fact that the Saawariya actress steals the limelight every time she steps out! Apart from that, Sonam has displayed her acting prowess in every movie she has ever acted in till now. This is the reason why the Veere Di Wedding actress enjoys a huge fan base all around the country and we all can accept this fact without any second doubts.

Sonam Kapoor has a massive fan following on social media too and she shares pictures and videos with them regularly. As we speak of this, the Neerja actress has recently shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle. It happens to be a no-filter selfie (as mentioned by her) taken by Sonam inside her car. She is seen wearing an all-black outfit. Although the picture appears to be quite blurry, Sonam’s curled hairdo catches our attention here.

Check out the latest picture of Sonam Kapoor below:

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor which was released in 2019. The movie received mixed reviews from the audiences and film critics. As of now, the actress has not announced any new project. However, rumors are rife that she will be seen in the sequel of Veere Di Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

