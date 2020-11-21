  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTO: Sonam Kapoor strikes a quirky pose in a swanky car courtesy Anand Ahuja

Anand Ahuja, who is an avid social media user, has shared a stunning picture of Sonam Kapoor, leaving everyone in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. Check out the picture below:
4432 reads Mumbai
Sonam KapoorPHOTO: Sonam Kapoor strikes a quirky pose in a swanky car courtesy Anand Ahuja
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The fashionista Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo is currently enjoying some quality time in Dubai and has been sharing the glimpse of it on the social media. From sharing their lovey-dovey pictures to dropping beautiful videos, Sonam and Anand are stealing hearts on the internet. Their love filled posts speak the volumes about their relationship and it goes without saying that the two are head over heels in love with each other.

As we speak of this, Anand has shared yet another stunning picture of his wife on Instagram. In the photo, the diva can be seen sitting in a swanky blue car while posing for the click. As asual, Sonam’s looks gorgeous with her make-up game on point. One simply cannot miss her impeccable fashion sense and charming smile. The Neerja star looks upper cool as she sports stylish black glasses. Alongside the picture, Anand writes, “A tribute to @sonamkapoor in cars @farazkhalid.”

Take a look at Anand Ahuja’s Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Yesterday, Anand dropped a picture wherein the Saawariya star was seen clad in a casual avatar as she took the steering wheel of her car. She was seen flashing a big smile at hubby Anand, who turned photographer for her. Sonam and Anand, who are very active on social media, often express their unconditional love by dedicating sweet posts to each other.

Read Also: Sonam Kapoor's white tassel look wins the internet & we can't take our eyes off her; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Anand Ahuja Instagram

You may like these
Sonam Kapoor is all smiles behind the steering wheel as hubby Anand Ahuja shares a gorgeous photo of her
Sonam Kapoor beams with joy as she holds a bouquet of roses & we wonder if Anand Ahuja surprised her with it
Sonam Kapoor says hubby Anand Ahuja still calls her his 'girlfriend': He never wants to lose romance of dating
Sonam Kapoor's 'serious' selfie with hubby Anand Ahuja sums up the whole Monday Mood; Take a look
Sonam Kapoor opens up about her struggle with PCOS; Shares tips to deal with it
Sonam Kapoor received THIS as 'First Ever' Snapchat message from hubby Anand Ahuja while he was courting her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement