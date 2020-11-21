PHOTO: Sonam Kapoor strikes a quirky pose in a swanky car courtesy Anand Ahuja

Anand Ahuja, who is an avid social media user, has shared a stunning picture of Sonam Kapoor, leaving everyone in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. Check out the picture below:

The fashionista and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The duo is currently enjoying some quality time in Dubai and has been sharing the glimpse of it on the social media. From sharing their lovey-dovey pictures to dropping beautiful videos, Sonam and Anand are stealing hearts on the internet. Their love filled posts speak the volumes about their relationship and it goes without saying that the two are head over heels in love with each other.

As we speak of this, Anand has shared yet another stunning picture of his wife on Instagram. In the photo, the diva can be seen sitting in a swanky blue car while posing for the click. As asual, Sonam’s looks gorgeous with her make-up game on point. One simply cannot miss her impeccable fashion sense and charming smile. The Neerja star looks upper cool as she sports stylish black glasses. Alongside the picture, Anand writes, “A tribute to @sonamkapoor in cars @farazkhalid.”

Take a look at Anand Ahuja’s Instagram post:

Yesterday, Anand dropped a picture wherein the Saawariya star was seen clad in a casual avatar as she took the steering wheel of her car. She was seen flashing a big smile at hubby Anand, who turned photographer for her. Sonam and Anand, who are very active on social media, often express their unconditional love by dedicating sweet posts to each other.

Credits :Anand Ahuja Instagram

