PHOTO: Sonam Kapoor wishes Anil Kapoor & brother Harshvardhan Kapoor for Abhinav Bindra's biopic

Sonam Kapoor wishes dad Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor for their upcoming film based on Abhinav Bindra.

Abhinav Bindra's biopic starring Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor was announced 3 years ago. Anil Kapoor has recently given out that the film has now begun rolling. The biopic marks Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor's fourth venture in Bollywood and brings the father-son duo on the screen for the first time. Harshvardhan will step into the shoes of Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra while Anil Kapoor will be seen as his on-screen father in the film.

After Anil Kapoor shared a picture of himself with son Harshvardhan and Abhinav Bindra, the man himself, on his twitter handle announcing the beginning of the film, daughter too posted the same picture on her social media handle and wished dad Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor for their upcoming film together. "This is going to be special - The Bindra biopic. All the best @anilskapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor @abhinav_bindra", she wrote.

The film based on the life of the ace shooter Abhinav Bindra who is the first and only Indian to have held both the World and Olympic titles at the same time. After having won the gold at the 2006 ISSF World Shooting Championships, he won the Gold Medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and created a name for himself in history. The untitled project has begun rolling now and the makers of the film are soon to divulge other details about the same.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor CONFIRMS biopic on Abhinav Bindra starring Harshvardhan not shelved: Great stories take time

Credits :Instagram

Read More