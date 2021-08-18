PHOTO: Suhana Khan displays her love for sneakers in her latest post from Portugal; See here

is one of the most stylish star kids of the Bollywood industry. She makes sure to grab all the eyeballs with her flawless photographs and interesting posts every now and then. Acing her fashion game most of the time, Suhana and her style has become the talk of the town. On Wednesday, ’s daughter took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a picture of her bold sneakers. Her new picture suggested that she was in the Southern European country, Portugal.

Suhana Khan has been raising the standards when it comes to sharing pictures on the photo-sharing application. Couple of weeks ago, Suhana dropped a stunning photo grid featuring herself and her many ‘personalities’. The star kid posted a beautiful collage of herself, combining nine pictures. Her previous post garnered her fans and followers’ attention. Recently, Pinkvilla learnt that Suhana Khan is set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be launched by Zoya Akhtar with her upcoming directorial based on Archie comics.

Take a look:

A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana."

Currently, Suhana is studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

