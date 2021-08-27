PHOTO: Suhana Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in a sheer outfit as she enjoys her last day in Portugal

Lately, Shahrukh Khan and ’s daughter Suhana Khan has been posting some stunning photos on social media. A few moments back, Suhana, who is currently in Portugal, shared a mesmerizing picture of herself on Instagram stories. Suhana can be seen donning a sheer white shirt over an olive-green bodysuit, that she paired light blue denim shorts. She kept her hair up in a bun and could be seen carrying a white shoulder bag. For footwear, she opted for black sliders. The star kid completed the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and sunglasses that she kept up on her head.

Sharing the picture, Suhana wrote ‘Last Day’. The star kid has been in Portugal for quite some days now. Over the past week, she has been posting some beautiful photos on Instagram, and fans have been in awe of her. Take for instance the gorgeous low-back red bodycon dress that she was seen wearing a couple of days back. These pictures were shot on a balcony, where Suhana struck some aesthetic poses for the camera. Last week, she also posted a few pictures on Instagram stories, where she was seen clad in a black dress. The golden-hour sunlight falling on her accentuated the beauty of the photo.