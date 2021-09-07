PHOTO: Suhana Khan looks mesmerizing as she cloud gazes from her swanky apartment; BFF Navya Nanda reacts

and ’s daughter Suhana Khan is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but that has not stopped the young lady from enjoying the limelight. Suhana is quite popular on social media, and she often treats her fans and followers with aesthetic glimpses from her life. Her Instagram grid is filled with gorgeous selfies and photoshoots, candid moments with friends and family, and stunning scenes from different locations and countries in the world. A few hours back, Suhana shared another mesmerizing picture featuring her and you can’t miss it.

The star kid took to the photo-sharing application and posted a rather beautiful photo. In the picture, one can see Suhana in a swanky high-rise apartment. The apartment is quite spacious and the large windows offer a spell-binding view of the city skyline filled with buildings. Suhana can be seen lying down in a white couch in the front of the windows, with her back to the camera. She has turned into a cloud-gazer in the photo, as she can be seen staring at the milky white clouds above the city. Suhana looks quite relaxed and comfortable while she rests in her bralette and pajamas.

Posting the photo, Suhana captioned it with a cloud emoticon. All her BFFs including , Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor liked the alluring picture.

Take a look:

Suhana is expected to soon make her Bollywood debut. A few weeks back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Suhana will be launched by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in an Indian adaptation of the international comics, Archie.

