PHOTO: Suhana Khan sports a crop top and skirt to channel her inner Ariana Grande for Halloween 2020

While Halloween celebrations were lowkey in 2020, Suhana Khan made sure to make the celebration a memorable one for she dressed as singer Ariana Grande this year.

It was a mellow Halloween celebration for Bollywood this year. Owing to the pandemic, several B-Town stars opted out from dressing up and stepping out for some "trick or treat". However, the dampened Halloween spirit did not impact Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous daughter took to Instagram and revealed that she dressed up as international singer Ariana Grande. Suhana replicated one of Ariana's iconic look for the occasion. The New York University student pulled out a pale crop top with puffed-up sleeves.

She paired the top with a light matcha green skirt to complete the ensemble. Suhana let her hair drop down her shoulder while sporting an oversized headband, reminding us of the Positions singer. She shared the picture with the caption, "Being Ariana every Halloween >>>" before she added two emojis beside the word "manifestation".

Check out Suhana Khan's Halloween 2020 look:

We'd think Ariana would approve. Don't you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Suhana has been in the news for a video she shared on the occasion of actress and BFF Ananya Panday's birthday. The video featured the duo along with the third Musketeer Shanaya Kapoor. The added bonus to the video was little AbRam Khan, who joined the trio in playing a hand game.

On the studies front, Suhana is currently a freshman at NYU. She graduated from England's Ardingly College. During her stint in the UK, she featured in a short video and also caught everyone's attention for her play Romeo + Juliet in London.

Credits :Instagram

