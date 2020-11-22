PHOTO: Sunkissed Alia Bhatt spends her Sunday at home with her furry best friend aka her 'muse'

Alia Bhat took to Instagram to reveal she is spending her Sunday with her cat. The actress looked gorgeous in the shot.

If you have been beating yourself up for lazying around on Sundays, is here to assure that it's okay to take a chill pill. The actress, who has been busy with her upcoming projects, is spending the day home with her cat in her arms. The Brahmastra actress took to Instagram to reveal that she was unwinding with her cat Edward while she soaked in the sun. In the photo shared, Alia was seen seated beside a window with the sun kissing her kiss and hair.

Her attention was on Edward, as she showered the adorable cat with love. In return, even Edward has all eyes on Alia.

Alia sported a casual ensemble for her indoor Sunday plans. The mesmerising shot was shared with the caption, "my muse" with a red heart beside it. Although the beautiful shot won our hearts over, we wonder who was the photographer behind the camera! Check out Alia's photo below:

On the work front, Alia has been occupied with her upcoming flicks. Alia has her kitty full with Brahmastra, opposite beau . The Ayan Mukherji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and in the crucial roles. Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia was last seen in Sadak 2, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial wasn't well-received by fans. Nevertheless, we cannot wait to see her back on the big screen!

Credits :Instagram

