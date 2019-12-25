PHOTO: Taimur Ali Khan bonds with cousins Samiera & Kiaan at the Kapoors' annual Christmas lunch

Taimur Ali Khan bonds with cousins Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor at the Kapoors' annual Christmas lunch hosted by Kunal Kapoor at his residence.

Kapoor family once again reunited for their annual Christmas tradition - a family lunch, and this time, it was hosted by Kunal Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan, hubby , Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, with his girlfriend and others were a part of the celebration. Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma recently shared an adorable moment from their intimate gathering. The picture shows Taimur bond with his cousins Samiera Kapoor & Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

The 3-year-old who recently celebrated his birthday is seen laughing out loud with Karisma's children. Cousin sister Samiera and brother Kiaan too look joyous as they spend some quality time with their baby cousin Taimur. The trio is seen sitting on a bench amidst a lush green garden. Taimur is dressed in a white shirt while Sameira dons the Christmas colour red. Kiaan looks super cute in a red and white checkered shirt.

"Precious moments #ourbabies #christmaslunch", Karisma wrote in her caption. Earlier, Karisma had shared another family picture from their Christmas celebrations which also saw Alia Bhatt in the frame and we're wondering is this a green signal for their much speculated marriage?

Yesterday, the love birds were also spotted together arriving at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash and the two looked made for each other.

