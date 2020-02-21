Photo: Taimur Ali Khan is following in footsteps of mom Kareena Kapoor Khan as he teams up juttis with casuals

Taimur Ali Khan was spotted teaming up his casuals with Punjabi juttis, adding the much-needed twist to his overall look. Check out the picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan is a favourite with the shutterbugs. It has never happened that the little one does not get clicked when he steps out for play dates, or with his parents, Kareena and . Today, the little toddler Taimur Ali Khan got clicked in the city. Taimur was spotted teaming up his casuals with a Punjabi juttis, adding the much-needed twist to his overall look. The little munchkin was seen in a happy mood as he was clicked with his naughty yet adorable smile. The fans are delighted every time the Kareena and Saif's toddler, Taimur's picture is posted on social media.

Taimur Ali Khan sure knows how to get the attention, not just from the Paparazzi but also from the social media users. Somehow every new picture of the little one goes viral on the social media platforms. The latest one is surely garnering all the attention as he is seen following mother Kareen Kapoor Khan's footsteps in donning Punjabi juttis with his t-shirt and shorts. The casual look of Taimur instantly gets elevated due to those light coloured juttis. We must say, Taimur is surely picking up a lot from his mother Kareena Kapoor's style.

Check out the picture of Taimur Ali Khan:

The latest picture of Taimur Ali Khan is proof that the adorable kid knows how to win a million hearts with his style and his infectious smile. The fans are always eager to see more pictures of Taimur. Be it an event or just a casual stroll, Saif and Kareena's son, Taimur, surely becomes the cynosure of admiration.

