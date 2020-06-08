PHOTO: Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a traditional outfit but it is her cute expression that wins our hearts

Tara Sutaria has been quite active on social media for the past few days. Take a look at the latest picture that she has shared on Instagram.

Tara Sutaria was among the new faces who entered the Bollywood film industry last year. She made her debut with ’s Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The stunning beauty earned overnight fame despite the movie not doing well at the box office. And that was it! Tara has now become an instrumental part of the film industry. The actress also has a huge fan base on social media that keeps on increasing daily.

Tara who is seldom active on social media has finally broken the rule during the lockdown period and often keeps on sharing pictures and videos. Recently, the Marjaavaan actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. Tara is seen striking a funny but super cute expression in the picture which is sure to melt hearts. The stunning diva is clad in a sheer net saree and opts for matching earrings and a bindi to complete her traditional look.

Check out the picture below:

There is another thing that grabs our attention here which is Tara’s expression that reads, “I like to call this the beta ji, shaadi kab hai? face. It’s a whole mood.” Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan that also features , Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. She will feature opposite debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap that is scheduled to release next year. It also marks the debut of Ahan who is Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son.

(ALSO READ: Tadap actress Tara Sutaria is a 'chai lover' and her unseen throwback PHOTO is proof)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×